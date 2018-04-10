KEAM 2018 Hall Ticket To Release Today; Check Important Instructions KEAM 2018 hall ticket will be available on the official website starting today.

KEAM 2018 Hall Ticket To Release Today; Check Important Instructions New Delhi: The admit card for KEAM 2018 will be available on the official website starting today. The link to download the hall ticket will be updated on the official website soon. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy entrance examinations conducted by CEE Kerala will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and password generated during registration to



After the admit cards are made available, candidates should login to their profile page and download their respective admit cards. It is preferable that candidates take printout of their admit cards in color as it will be easier for identification of the candidate.



Candidates whose admit card is not available need not be worried. The admit cards of all such candidates who have to remit balance application fee/Dubai Centre fee shall be released as and when the balance amount is paid by way of online payment. Admit cards of all such candidates with any defect in the photograph/ signature/left hand thumb impression will be released after they upload the correct image before 5 pm on April 13, 2018.



Candidates with any other defect in their application form can check the same from the 'Memo Details' option in the menu on their profile page. Such candidates will have to take a printout of the memo indicating the defects in the application form along with the proformas for rectifying them. The memo along with the documents to rectify the details should reach the CEE office by 5 pm on April 17, 2018.



