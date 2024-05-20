KEAM 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download

KEAM 2024 Admit Cards: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, is set to release the Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical (KEAM) exam 2024 admit cards today. Registered students will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in - once they are available. The entrance exam will be held from June 1 to 9.

KEAM 2024: Steps To Download Admit Cards

Go to the official CEE website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the home page, select the link for KEAM 2024 admit card.

Enter your credentials to log in.

Your admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download and save the admit card for future use.

KEAM 2024: Exam Day Schedule

The examination will be conducted in two sessions: from 9am to 12 noon and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

The reporting time for session 1 is 7am and for session 2 it is 12.30pm.

Entry for session 1 starts at 8.15am and 1.45pm for session 2.

The mock test for session 1 begins at 8.45am and 2.15pm for session 2.

Final entry to the examination hall is allowed until 8.50am for session 1 and 2.20pm for session 2.

The KEAM 2024 result is likely to be declared by June 20, with rank lists for Engineering, Architecture, BPharm, Medical & Allied, and Ayurveda courses expected by July 20.

Advertisement

In the exam hall, students are allowed to bring their admit card, photo ID proof as indicated on the admit card, and a transparent ballpoint pen. Rough work papers will be provided in the examination hall.