KEAM Result 2024: Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical Examination Rank List Out

KEAM Result 2024: The ranks for the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical Examination (KEAM) have been released. The results were announced by R Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, during a press conference. Those who appeared in the examination can access their marks by visiting the official website.

The examination was conducted from June 5 to June 10. A total of 79,044 students, including 38,853 girls and 40,190 boys, took the exam, of which 58,340 students qualified.

Among the qualified candidates, 52,500 (24,646 girls and 27,854 boys) secured ranks in the merit list.

Many candidates, including 13 girls and 87 boys within the top 100 ranks, qualified for the examination.

Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of candidates achieving ranks in the merit list with 6,568, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (6,148) and Kottayam (4,947).

Other districts with notable representation in the top 1,000 ranks include Alappuzha (3,085), Kozhikode (4,238), and Kannur (4,238).

A total of 2,034 students finished the Plus Two syllabus, 2,785 students completed the CBSE curriculum, and 162 students graduated from the CISCE program.

The entrance examination was conducted using software created by the State Government's C-DIT.