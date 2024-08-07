KEAM Rank List 2024: Verify Marks, NATA Score By August 8

KEAM Rank List 2024: Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2024 marks data and NATA scores for architecture rank list preparation are now available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can verify their marks and National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) scores by visiting the website until 11.59pm on August 8, 2024.

KEAM Rank List 2024: Important Details

Candidates must click the 'No Change' button against each item if the details are correct, then click the 'Verified and Found Correct' button.

To correct any discrepancies, click the 'Change Required' button next to the item to be corrected, then click the 'Verified and Found Mismatch' button.

Candidates must also upload the necessary NATA score card as proof for correction.

If the marks in any subject or the total marks of the qualifying examinations shown on the webpage are incorrect, click the 'Change Required' button against the item to be corrected, and then click the 'Verified and Found Mismatch' button.

The official notification reads: "The Mark Data and NATA score submitted by the candidates will be subject to verification by the College Authorities at the time of Admission to the Course. If any discrepancy is found in the Mark Data or NATA score submitted by the candidate, he/she will not be eligible for admission to the course."

KEAM Result 2024

The examination was conducted from June 5 to June 10. A total of 79,044 students, including 38,853 girls and 40,190 boys, took the exam, of which 58,340 students qualified. Among the qualified candidates, 52,500 (24,646 girls and 27,854 boys) secured ranks in the merit list. Many candidates, including 13 girls and 87 boys within the top 100 ranks, qualified for the examination.