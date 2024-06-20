Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam Rank List To Be Out Soon

KEAM Result 2024: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination 2024 result is likely to be released soon. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had earlier stated the KEAM Engineering result would be declared on or before June 20. Those who have appeared in the examination can check their results on The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination 2024 result is likely to be released soon. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had earlier stated the KEAM Engineering result would be declared on or before June 20. Those who have appeared in the examination can check their results on cee.kerala.gov.in once they are out.

The KEAM engineering entrance test was conducted from June 5 to 9, between 2 and 5pm, and the pharmacy paper was held on June 10 from 3.30pm to 5pm. Earlier this month, the CEE released the provisional answer key for KEAM 2024 and invited objections by June 13.

KEAM result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Navigate to the KEAM 2024 exam page.

Select the result link.

Enter the required login credentials and submit,

View and download the KEAM result.

For assistance regarding the KEAM examination, candidates can contact the helpline numbers at 0471-2525300, 2332120, or 2338487.

KEAM Result 2024: NATA Score Included In Architecture Rank List

The ranking for admission to the BArch program will integrate scores from the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and grades from the qualifying examination (Class 12 or equivalent), with both components given equal importance.

KEAM Result 2024: Engineering Rank List Compilation

The rank list for the KEAM Engineering programme will be formulated by combining the standardised score from the entrance examination and the grades in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry from the Plus Two examination, following the normalisation process.

Candidates who did not study Chemistry and Computer Science will have their Biotechnology scores considered.

Candidates who did not study Chemistry, Computer Science, and Biotechnology will have their Biology scores considered.



KEAM Result 2024: Publication Of Separate Rank Lists

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release distinct rank lists for the following courses: