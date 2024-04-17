KEAM 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To April 19, Check Steps To Apply

KEAM 2024 for engineering and pharmacy courses will take place in multiple phases starting from June 1.

The registration deadline for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024 has been extended to April 19. Those who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Previously, the deadline for KEAM registration was April 17. The examination is scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 9. It is conducted for students seeking enrollment in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and other courses in Kerala.

KEAM 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Select the application link on the homepage.

Register with the required details.

Fill out the application form.

Make the payment for the application fee and complete the process.

Download the application form.

Required Documents For KEAM:

Proof of Nativity

SSLC or equivalent certification

Certificate of Date of Birth

Community Certificate (if required)

Documents for Minority Reservation (if applicable)

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

According to the official schedule, KEAM 2024 for engineering and pharmacy programmes will take place in multiple phases starting from June 1. The exams will also be held at centres in Dubai, Mumbai, and Delhi.