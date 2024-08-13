KEAM 2024: BArch Admission Rank List Out, Check Steps To Download

KEAM 2024: The rank list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2024) admissions to architecture courses has been released. Those who took the exam can view the complete list on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

In addition to the rank list, the provisional category list of candidates has also been made available.

Eligible candidates for various categories and community claims can check their status on the portal.

The KEAM BArch rank list was compiled by combining scores from the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA), with the candidates' results from their qualifying exams.

CEE Kerala stated that some candidates are missing from the rank list due to application issues. These candidates will receive their KEAM ranks once their application problems are resolved.

KEAM 2024: Category List

The KEAM category list is generated based on valid documentation provided by candidates to support their category and community claims. This list has been posted on the 'KEAM-2024 Candidate Portal'. Candidates need to log in and select the 'Category List Provisional' option to view their details.

Candidates with concerns about the provisional category list can email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in for assistance.