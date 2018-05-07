Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 Today At 12 Noon: Live Updates

Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 Online To Be Declared @kseeb.kar.nic.in Today



Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: Live Updates

will be declared today at 11 am. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB will announce the result online. Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam 2018 was concluded on 6 April 2018. Class 10 exams are known as SSLC exams in Karnataka. Students can expect the result at the official website karresults.nic.in. SSLC result will not be declared by Education Minister, instead, the results will be released by the Karnataka education board officials on Monday.Students awaiting the SSLC result 2018 can check the live update here:Karnataka SSLC result 2018 online mark statement should be checked properly. Errors, if any, should be taken to the notice of the school. Class 10 pass certificate is a valid document for date of birth proof.Students can check Karnataka SSLC result 2018 online at karresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, results.gov.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.Karnataka SSLC result to be declared at 12 noon today, instead of 11 am.was released on April 30, 2018. The overall pass percentage was 59.56%.According to Education Minister Tanveer Sait, from next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams.Karnataka SSLC result 2018 will be declared at karrresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.Meanwhile,has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 76.23%.Education Minister will not announce the result today. Instead KSEEB officials will announce it.: Karnataka SSLC result is expected at 11.00 am today.