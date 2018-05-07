Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 Today At 12 Noon: Live Updates

Karnataka SSLC result 2018: Know how to check
Students awaiting the SSLC result 2018 can check the live update here:
Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: Live Updates
May 7, 11.06 am: Karnataka SSLC result 2018 online mark statement should be checked properly. Errors, if any, should be taken to the notice of the school. Class 10 pass certificate is a valid document for date of birth proof.
May 7, 10.45 am: Students can check Karnataka SSLC result 2018 online at karresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, results.gov.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
May 7, 10.33 am: Karnataka SSLC result to be declared at 12 noon today, instead of 11 am.
May 7, 10.20 am: Karnataka 2nd PUC result was released on April 30, 2018. The overall pass percentage was 59.56%.
May 7, 10.15 am: According to Education Minister Tanveer Sait, from next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams.
May 7, 10.12 am: Karnataka SSLC result 2018 will be declared at karrresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
May 7, 10.00 am: Meanwhile, Odisha matric result has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 76.23%.
May 7, 9.55 am: Education Minister will not announce the result today. Instead KSEEB officials will announce it.
May 7, 9.50 am: Karnataka SSLC result is expected at 11.00 am today.