Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 Today On Karresults.nic.in New Delhi: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB, the board will release Karnataka SSLC result today at 12 noon. An official from the Karnataka Board had earlier told NDTV that it will release the SSLC results on the official results website www.karresults.nic.in on May 7. Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam 2018 was concluded on 6 April 2018. Class 10 exams are known as SSLC exams in Karnataka.



An official informed NDTV that since the Election Commission has put model code of conduct in force on 27 March in the poll-bound Karnataka, the results will not be released by the Education Minister; instead, the results will be released by the Karnataka education board officials on Monday.



Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 Today: Live Updates



Karnataka SSLC result 2018 will be released on these official websites:



www.karresults.nic.in



www.kseeb.kar.nic.in



http://results.nic.in



Apart from the official websites, the Karnataka SSLC results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.



Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: How to check



Step One: Open the official Karnataka results website, karresults.nic.in.



Step Two: Click on Karnataka SSLC results link given on the homepage of the website



Step Three: Enter your Karnataka SSLC exam 2018 roll number



Step Four: Click Submit link



Step Five: Check your results



The Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted across 2,817 examination centres in the state. Last year, the Karnataka Board had released the SSLC results on May 12.



According to KSEEB, every year in April about 8.50 lakhs and in June 1.50 lakhs candidates appear for the SSLC examinations.



