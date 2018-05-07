Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 Today On Karresults.nic.in

An official informed NDTV that since the Election Commission has put model code of conduct in force on 27 March in the poll-bound Karnataka, the results will not be released by the Education Minister; instead, the results will be released by the Karnataka education board officials on Monday.
Karnataka SSLC result 2018 will be released on these official websites:
www.karresults.nic.in
www.kseeb.kar.nic.in
http://results.nic.in
Apart from the official websites, the Karnataka SSLC results can be accessed from third party websites like examresults.net.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2018: How to check
Step One: Open the official Karnataka results website, karresults.nic.in.
Step Two: Click on Karnataka SSLC results link given on the homepage of the website
Step Three: Enter your Karnataka SSLC exam 2018 roll number
Step Four: Click Submit link
Step Five: Check your results
The Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted across 2,817 examination centres in the state. Last year, the Karnataka Board had released the SSLC results on May 12.
According to KSEEB, every year in April about 8.50 lakhs and in June 1.50 lakhs candidates appear for the SSLC examinations.
