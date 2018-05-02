JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division Results Released @ Jkbose.jk.gov.in; Check Now

Important update: JKBOSE class 10 results have been released on the website jkbose.jk.gov.in, not on jkbose.co.in.
On April 24, JKBOSE released the class 10 annual regular and private exams results of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.
Before that, JKBOSE had declared the annual class 10 exam result for Leh division- winter zone in January.
The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.
JBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.
JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division Results: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Class 10th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division Results:
Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in
Step Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link
Step Three: On the next page, Click on 'Secondary School Examination Class 10th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division'
Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name
Step Five: Submit the details you have entered
Step Six: See your JKBOSE results on the next page open
