JKBOSE Class 12 Part 2 Jammu Region Results Released @ Jkbose.jk.gov.in; Check Now

Important update: JKBOSE results have been released on the website jkbose.jk.gov.in, not in jkbose.co.in.
On April 24, JKBOSE released the class 10 annual regular and private exams results of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.
Before that, JKBOSE had declared the annual class 10 exam result for Leh division- winter zone in January.
The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.
JBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.
JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division Results: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division Results:
Step 1: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link
Step 3: On the next page, Click on 'Higher Secondary Examination Class 12th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division'
Step 4: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name
Step 5: Submit the details you have entered
Comments
Click here for more Education News