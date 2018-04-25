JKBOSE Class 12 Part 2 Jammu Region Results Released @ Jkbose.jk.gov.in; Check Now The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released 12th class part 2 results of Jammu region today.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released 12th class part 2 results of Jammu region today. JKBOSE results of higher secondary part two of annual 2018 regular exams of Jammu region can be accessed from the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in . The JKBOSE results can also be accessed from the third party website, indiaresults.com . To access the results from both JKBOSE official website and India results website, the students will have to enter their exam roll number.: JKBOSE results have been released on the website jkbose.jk.gov.in, not in jkbose.co.in.On April 24, JKBOSE released the class 10 annual regular and private exams results of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.Before that, JKBOSE had declared the annual class 10 exam result for Leh division- winter zone in January.The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.JBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.The candidates may follow these steps to check their JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division Results:Step 1: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on 'Results' linkStep 3: On the next page, Click on 'Higher Secondary Examination Class 12th Annual Regular 2018 Jammu Division'Step 4: On next page, enter Examination roll number or nameStep 5: Submit the details you have entered Step 6: See your JKBOSE results on the next page open