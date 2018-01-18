JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Regular/ Private Result For Leh Division (Winter Zone) Declared Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the annual class 10 exam result for Leh division- winter zone.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Result For Leh Division (Winter Zone) Declared; Know How To Check New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the annual class 10 exam result for Leh division- winter zone. Results have been declared for both regular and private candidates. Candidates awaiting the result can check the same at the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.co.in. In an alternate way candidates can also check the JKBOSE Leh class 10 result 2017 at result hosting web portal indiaresults.com. Candidates can check the class 10 result using their roll number or name; as the portal has allowed both the options. As of now, the official website of the Board is slow. Candidates are suggested not to panic in such cases because due to multiple logins at the same time there are chances of website slowing down.



The annual class 10 result for Kargil division was declared yesterday (17 January 2018) for regular and private candidates. For the same division, the Board had declared the higher secondary part two result as well.



This week results were announced for Read: JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Result 2017 Declared For Jammu Region (Winter Zone)



How To Check JKBOSE Class 10 Leh Division Result?

Go to the official website of the Board at jkbose.co.in

Result is also available at the result hosting website indiaresults.com

Click on the relevant link

Enter your roll number or name

Submit the details

Check your result

Take a printout



Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the annual class 10 exam result for Leh division- winter zone. Results have been declared for both regular and private candidates. Candidates awaiting the result can check the same at the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.co.in. In an alternate way candidates can also check the JKBOSE Leh class 10 result 2017 at result hosting web portal indiaresults.com. Candidates can check the class 10 result using their roll number or name; as the portal has allowed both the options. As of now, the official website of the Board is slow. Candidates are suggested not to panic in such cases because due to multiple logins at the same time there are chances of website slowing down.The annual class 10 result for Kargil division was declared yesterday (17 January 2018) for regular and private candidates. For the same division, the Board had declared the higher secondary part two result as well. This week results were announced for class 10 annual regular candidates for Kashmir division . Few days before the Board had released the result for Jammu winter zone.Go to the official website of the Board at jkbose.co.inResult is also available at the result hosting website indiaresults.comClick on the relevant linkEnter your roll number or nameSubmit the detailsCheck your resultTake a printout