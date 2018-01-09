JKBOSE Declares Class 10th Annual Exam Result 2017 For Kashmir Division Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the annual class 10 exam result for regular candidates of Kashmir division.

Share EMAIL PRINT JKBOSE 10th Result 2017 Declared; Know How To Check New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the annual class 10 exam result for regular candidates of Kashmir division. Candidates awaiting the result can check the same at the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.co.in. In an alternate way candidates can also check the JKBOSE 10th result 2017 at result hosting web portal indiaresults.com. Candidates can check the class 10 result using their roll number or name; as the portal has allowed both the options. As of now, the official website of the Board is slow. Candidates are suggested not to panic in such cases because due to multiple logins at the same time there are chances of website slowing down.



Few days before the Board had released the result for Jammu winter zone. Read: JKBOSE Class 10 Exam Result 2017 Declared For Jammu Region (Winter Zone)



The results for candidates who had appeared from summer zone for the bi-annual class 10 exam were declared in October 2017. Results were also announced for 10th class and 12th class bi-annual Jammu Division Winter zone private exam, 12th class bi-annual part two Kashmir division exam, 12th class bi-annual higher secondary part two Kargil district exam, bi-annual 10th class Kashmir division exam, 12th class bi-annual higher secondary part two Leh exam, 10th class bi-annual private Kargil district exam and 10th class bi-annual Leh division exam.



The results for class 12 annual exam for Jammu (winter zone) were declared in the last week of December 2017. JKBOSE Class 12th annual regular examination in Kashmir Division began on 1 November. The exam was held at 496 centres.



