Jammu And Kashmir Board Releases Date Sheet For Class 10 Exams, Check Details

JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JK BOSE) has released the schedule for Class 10 annual/regular (October-November session) 2025 examinations. According to the datesheet, the exams will begin with Mathematics on November 3, followed by Social Science on November 7.

The Science paper is scheduled for November 11, while English will be conducted on November 14.

Urdu/Hindi papers will be held on November 17, Computer Science on November 19, and vocational subjects on November 21. Home Science will be examined on November 23, Music on November 25, and additional/optional subjects, including Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, and Sanskrit, on November 24.



The examinations will conclude on November 27 with Painting/Art and Drawing.

Check JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 here

Approximately 1 lakh students from the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, including students from Ladakh UT, are expected to appear for the exams.

In view of disruptions in the academic calendar caused by heat waves, torrential rains, cloudbursts, and floods, JK BOSE has provided a 15% syllabus concession. Under this measure, scoring 85% of the syllabus will be considered equivalent to full marks.



Students are advised to maintain consistency and diligence in their preparation.

The Board has also emphasized conducting the exams in a fair and transparent manner, with strict supervision to prevent any malpractice. Invigilators will be professionally deployed to ensure smooth examination proceedings, and school education departments have been urged to extend full support for the impartial conduct of the exams.