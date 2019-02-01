JKBOSE Declares Class 12th (Part Two) Result For Kargil Division

JKBOSE Result 2019 Declared: Know How To Check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results and grade cards for secondary school exam or the class 12th (part two) exam for Kargil Division. The result is available on the official website of the Board at jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number or name.

JKBOSE 12th Result, Kargil Division: How To Check

The students who are searching for JKOBSE results may follow the steps given here to check their results from the official website.

Step 1 : Go to the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on your respective Class 12 results link

Step 3 : On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : Check your JKBOSE 12th result from the next page

The JKBOSE had also released the result of Class 12 (part two) annual regular exam 2018 (Kashmir Division) and class 10, 12 results of Leh Division.

The JKBOSE released had the result of Class 10 annual regular exam 2018 (Kargil division) on January 22, 2019.