JKBOSE 11th Results For Jammu Zone Released, Check Now

JKBOSE result 2019: JKBOSE 11th results available on jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE 11th result 2019: JKBOSE result for Class 11 annual regular Jammu zone students has been released. JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education has released the Higher Secondary Part 1 results on the official website of the Board. The JKBOSE 11th results can be accessed from the official website jkbose.ac.in and also from the third party private party portal, indiaresults.com. JKBOSE results for Class 12th bi-annual private Kashmir division candidates were announced in May.

Candidates may search their JKBOSE 11th results for Jammu summer zone students from the official website after entering their exam roll numbers.

The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.

JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.

JKBOSE 11th results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE Higher Secondary part one or Class 11th annual 2019 (regular) Jammu (summer zone):

Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in

Step Two: On the homepage, click on "Higher Secondary Part One ( Class 11th ) Annual 2019 (Regular) - Jammu (Summer Zone)" link

Step Three: On the next page, enter your JKBOSE examination roll number

Step Four: Submit the details you have entered

JKBOSE 11th results 2019: Direct link

Click on this link to download your JKBOSE results for Higher Secondary part 1 exam held for Jammu summer zone students:

JKBOSE results direct link

Click here for more Education News

