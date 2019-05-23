JKBOSE Declares Class 12th Private Bi-Annual Exam Result For Kashmir Division

JKBOSE Class 12th Result Declared: Know How To Check

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared class 12 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division. Students can check the result on the official website indiaresults.com. JKBOSE result is also available at jkbose.jk.gov.in as well. The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams.

Check Result

JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.

JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Private 2019 Kashmir Division Results: Know How To Check

Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in

Step Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link

Step Three: On the next page, Click on result

Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name

Step Five: Submit the details you have entered

