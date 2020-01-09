Jammu And Kashmir Board, JKBOSE, To Announce Class 10 Result Tomorrow

The result will be available on the website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

The result of class 10th is likely to be declared tomorrow, as per the latest update given by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE). This update comes days after the Board notified to release the class 10th result soon. Candidates who took the exam can check their result tomorrow using their roll number and/ or date of birth. The result will be available on the website of JKBOSE.

In November the Board had declared the result for Class 11 bi-annual exam for Jammu Division private students.

In October, the Board had released the Class 10 bi-annual exam result for Jammu division students. Before that, JKBOSE had released the result for Higher Secondary (Class 12) Part Two, Bi-annual 2019 (Private) for Jammu division in September.

JKBOSE conducts and releases result for class 10 and class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh division. It was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

The board's results are also hosted on a third party website affiliated to the Board.

