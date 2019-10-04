JKBOSE Jammu Division Class 10 Result Released. Direct Link Here

JKBOSE result 2019: Jammu Division Class 10 results are available @ jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com

JKBOSE result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for Class 10 bi-annual exam for Jammu Division students. The JKBOSE result has been released for Jammu Division on the official website as well as a third party website affiliated with the Board. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 examination can check their result now from the official JKBOSE website, jkbose.ac.in. Students can check their result from the JKBOSE official website after entering their Class 10 exam roll numbers. The JKBOSE result is also available on private portals such as indiaresults.com. Students can check their result using just their name or roll number from indiaresults.com portal.

Before this, JKBOSE released the result for Higher Secondary (Class 12) Part Two, Bi-annual 2019 (Private) for Jammu division in September.

JKBOSE 10th result 2019: How to check?

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE result:

Step I : Visit the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the JKBOSE result link.

Step 3 : On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name.

Step 4 : Submit the details.

Step 5 : Check your JKBOSE 10th Class from the next page.

JKBOSE conducts and releases result for class 10 and class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh division.

JKBOSE 10th result 2019: Direct link

Download JKBOSE 10th result 2019 using the direct link provided here:

JKBOSE 10th result 2019 direct link

