JKBOSE Releases Result For Class 10 Bi-Annual Result For Kashmir Division

JKBOSE Result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE has released the result for class 10 Bi-Annual exam. The result has been released for Kashmir Division. Students who appeared for the class 10 examination can check their result now from the official JKBOSE website. Students can check their result from the JKBOSE official website. The JKBOSE result is also available on private portals such as indiaresults.com. Students can check their result using just their name or roll number.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: How to check?

Step I : Visit the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the Result link.

Step 3 : On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name.

Step 4 : Submit the details.

Step 5 : Check your JKBOSE 10th Class from the next page.

JKBOSE conducts and releases result for class 10 and class 12 board exams separately for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh division.

Meanwhile several boards have already released the result for class 10 and class 12 exams including CBSE and CISCE and state boards like TSBIE, GSHSEB, APBIE etc. The result for many other state boards are awaited. Board like SEBA, MP Board etc. are yet to announce a date for board result declaration.

