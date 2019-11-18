JKBOSE 11th Result For Jammu Private Students Out. Direct Link Here

JKBOSE 11th result is available at jkbose.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

JKBOSE result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE has declared the result for Class 11 bi-annual exam for Jammu Division private students. The JKBOSE result has been released for Jammu Division private students on the official website as well as a third party website affiliated with the Board. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 11 examination can now check their result from the official JKBOSE website, jkbose.ac.in. The students may check their JKBOSE result from the official website after entering their Class 11 exam roll numbers.

The JKBOSE result is also available on private portals such as indiaresults.com. Students can check their result using just their name or roll number from indiaresults.com portal.

Before this, JKBOSE released the result for Class 10 bi-annual exam 2019 for Jammu division in October.

JKBOSE 11th result 2019: Direct link

Download JKBOSE 110th result 2019 using the direct link provided here:

JKBOSE 11th result 2019 direct link

JKBOSE 11th result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE result:

Step I : Visit the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the JKBOSE result link (or click on the direct link provided above).

Step 3 : On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name.

Step 4 : Submit the details.

Step 5 : Check your JKBOSE 11th result from the next page.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.