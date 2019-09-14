JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Private 2019 Jammu division result released

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result for Higher Secondary (class 12) Part Two, Bi-annual 2019 (Private) for Jammu division. The result is available on the Board's official website. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and name. The result has also been released on private result portals like 'Indiaresults.com'.

JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Private 2019 Jammu Division Result: How To Check

Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, 'jkbose.co.in'.

Step Two: On the homepage, click on 'Results' link.

Step Three: On the next page, Click on result.

Step Four: On next page, enter Examination roll number or name.

Step Five: Submit the details you have entered.

The JKBOSE, which was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975, is the body in the state which conducts the class 10 and class 12 annual exams. JKBOSE conducts public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes and also prepares and publishes results of examinations.

