JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key Out; Results Anytime Soon

Answer keys have been released for the JEE main paper 2 exam. JEE main's paper 2 is an entrance exam for admission to B.Arch and B. Planning courses. A total of 1,69,725 candidates took this exam on April 7 in two shifts. In January 1,80,052 candidates had appeared for the exam. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jeemain.nic.in. Download Answer Key

This is the second JEE main exam of the year which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA is expected to declare the results of JEE main paper 2 anytime soon. As per the exam schedule, the result is expected before May 15.

Meanwhile the agency has announced the results of JEE main paper 1, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. 24 candidates have received 100 NTA Scores (percentile scores) in JEE Main January and April examinations in Paper 1. Out of 6,08,440 candidates appearing in both the months, 2,97,932 candidates have improved their performance.

This was the first time the JEE main was held biannually.

