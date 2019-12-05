JEE Main January 2020 Admit Card Tomorrow

JEE Main 2020 admit card for January exam will be released tomorrow

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release JEE Main 2020 admit cards for the January exam tomorrow. The admit cards will be available in student logins on the JEE Main website. The JEE Main January 2020 exam will tentatively be held between January 6 and January 11, 2020. JEE Main 2020 exam is being conducted only in Computer-based mode and NTA has discontinued the OMR-based examination which was conducted separately for students who chose to appear for the exam in pen-paper mode.

Since last year, NTA has been conducting JEE Main exam twice a year; once in January, and again in April. This year too, second JEE Main exam will be held in April. Students can appear for any or both of the exams. In case a student appears for both the exams, then best of the two scores will be used for counselling and allotment purpose.

This year, NTA also introduced an additional paper specifically for B.Planning courses. Earlier, there was a single paper meant for B.Arch. and B. Planning courses. The Paper II, earlier, had three parts. Part I was Mathematics and Part II was Aptitude Test, both of which were conducted in computer-based mode. Part III was Drawing Test which was conducted in offline mode.

However, this year onward a separate paper will be held for B.Planning course. Now, students have the choice to appear for Paper 1 meant for B.Tech., Paper 2 meant for B.Arch., and Paper 3 meant for B.Planning.

In case of Paper 3, meant for B.Planning, first two parts of the question paper will be same as that of B.Arch. Part III of the question paper will have planning based questions. The entire paper will be conducted in computer-based mode. The structure for B.Arch. test remains the same.

