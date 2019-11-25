JEE Main Admit Card Next Week

JEE main 2020: The medium of question paper shall be in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

JEE (Main) admit card will be released on December 6. National Testing Agency (NTA), official exam conducting body for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, will release the admit card of all the candidates who have successfully registered for the exam. JEE (Main) admit card will be available on the website nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in.

JEE (Main) will be held in shifts from January 6 to January 11. This will be the first edition of JEE main 2020 and the next edition will be held in April. JEE main is held twice year, since 2018, and the best of the two scores, for candidates who take both the exams, is considered for admission to engineering colleges. Candidates can also choose to take one of the two exams.

In the first bi-annual JEE (Main), 72% candidates were repeaters. By adopting this exam pattern, it was envisaged that this would reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a complete year for the exam.

The medium of question paper shall be in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

JEE (Main) is the screening test for JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance test solely conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in the IITs.

The results are expected to be announced within January 31.

