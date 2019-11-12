JEE Main Admit Card In December

This is the second consecutive year of JEE main biannual exam.

Admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main, scheduled for next year, will be released on December 6. The admit cards having details of the exam date, shift, centre and subject details will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website of the exam conducting agency, NTA, at nta.ac.in.

JEE main will be held twice, in January and April, before admissions in the next academic session. In 2019, it was decided to conduct the exam twice to give one more opportunity to the students to improve their scores in examination if they fail to give their best in first attempt without wasting their whole academic year.

This is the second consecutive year of JEE main biannual exam. In the first year, there were 72% common candidates in both the exams.

NTA conducts the exam adopting tight security measures to ward off cheating and malpractices.

Admission to the exam begins with filling and submitting online applications. After the application process concludes, the agency allows students one chance to edit their application which is followed by release of admit cards.

After the exam, NTA releases the answer key and allows candidates to raise objections against it. The final result is released next. The final result is based on the final answer key, which is decided after considering the objections raised against the answer key.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.