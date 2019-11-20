More Than 300 Students Crack JEE, NEET Through Centre's Free Coaching Scheme

This information was shared by Ratan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Free Coaching Scheme, which is a financial aid provided to the eligible students belonging to scheduled castes (SC) and other backward classes (OBC), has been availed by 2,046 students in 2018-2019, out of which more than 300 have cleared the medical and engineering entrance exam. In 2017-2018 a total of 2150 students had benefited from the scheme, which is close to 5 times more than the number of students who had availed the free coaching in 2016-2017.

This information was shared by Ratan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Lok Sabha.

In response to Shobha Karandlaje's question on the free coaching scheme instituted by the government for SC and OBC candidates, Mr Kataria also replied that 205 such students have cleared the national medical entrance exam, NEET and 114 have aced the engineering entrance test, JEE.

While 19 such students have cleared the UPSC exams, 45 students who took the government's free coaching have cleared the exams conducted by state public service commissions.

Students are also given coaching for Chartered Accountant exams. 15 students have cleared the common proficiency test of the CA course, so far.

A total of 31 institutes have been recognized by the selection committee appointed by the government to provide free coaching in competitive exams to SC, OBC students.

