JEE Main (II) Registration Next Week: Here's Why Students Should Take The Exam

JEE Main 2019 Notification: Important Points To Know

JEE Main (II), the second edition of the national engineering entrance exam, will be held in April. Admission to engineering courses will be through the best of the two scores of JEE Main (I) and JEE Main (II). Registration will begin on February 8. Candidates can register for the exam at jeemain.nic.in till March 7. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam. The first JEE main was held in January and the scores were released on January 19. A total of 11 lakh took the exam out of which 1.8 lakh appeared for architecture paper.

Why Should Students Take The Second JEE Main Exam?

"In case a student has not covered/ revised all the topics while attempting JEE Main in January 2019, they are likely to do well in April," said Partha Halder, Centre Head, FIITJEE- Punjabi Bagh. "There are many topics in CBSE Class XII Board syllabus (which are related to JEE Main only) which a student will cover/ revise over the next few weeks for the Class XII Board exam. Hence when they attempt questions from those topics in second JEE Main they are likely to do well or better than January attempt," he added.

In the first exam, students were able to identify their weak areas/ concepts and got familiar with the question paper pattern and difficulty level. Moreover in the previous exam students were able to know their current preparation level and could assess their performance at the national level.

JEE Main is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced exam, the test for getting a seat in the IITs. The IIT admission test will be held on March 19.

