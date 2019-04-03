JEE Main 2019: Important Mathematics Topics For Last Minute Revision

JEE Main April 2019 will begin on April 7

JEE Main 2019: With NTA conducting the JEE Main 2019 examination twice, students aspiring for a seat in a good engineering college, get a second chance at improving their score and rank. The first JEE Main 2019 exam was conducted in January and the corresponding result has already been released. Now, students are gearing up for the second JEE Main 2019 which will begin from April 7 and will conclude on April 12.

This year onward, JEE Main examination is being conducted entirely in the online mode.

While the time to prepare for the JEE Main examination is over, the last few days which lead up to the exam day are vital. What you choose to revise in the last couple of days will also have an effect on your performance in the examination.

NTA Issues Advisory For JEE Main April 2019 Exam

Mathematics is considered to be one of the toughest subjects and is often the most likely source of anxiety among students who appear for the exam. However, to score good in mathematics conceptual knowledge is always the best mantra.

For the JEE Main 2019 exam, the weightage for topics from JEE Main Mathematics syllabus based on previous year question papers is given below:

3D Geometry - 5%

Probability and Statistics - 7%

Vector Algebra - 5%

Integration - 8%

Complex Numbers - 5%

Parabola - 3%

Trigonometric Ratios - 3%

When it comes to number of questions from a topic, the distribution of most number of questions asked from a topic based on previous years is given below:

Co-ordinate Geometry - 7 questions

Continuity/ Differentiability, Limits - 3 questions

Complex No., Quadratic Equation - 3 questions

Integral Calculus - 3 Questions

Sequence and Series - 2 Questions

Trigonometry - 2 Questions

While revising these topics, students are advised to revise the portion taught in class 11 and not leave out anything. Most of the students appearing in the JEE Main are board students appearing in their board examination this year. For board students, the focus often shifts only to the syllabus of class 12. Having a thorough knowledge of class 12 syllabus is good but students should not rely only on class 12 syllabus and also revise what was taught in class 11 to score better in JEE Main.

