JEE (Main) Exam Dates Announced; Admit Card From March 20

JEE (Main) Exam Dates Announced: Admit card on March 20

Schedule for the JEE (Main) April edition exam has been announced. The paper 1 (B.Tech exam) will be held on 8, 9, 10 and 12 April. The paper 2 (B.Arch exam) will be held on April 7. Admit cards will be released on March 20. Individual candidates can find their exact date and shift of their exam on their respective admit cards. National Testing Agency, the exam conducting body, has scheduled the exam keeping in view the dates of the general election.

JEE (Main) Application Correction Window Closes Today

The agency will announce the result of paper 1 on April 30. The results for the B.Arch. exam will be announced on May 15.

Today is the last date to correct the application form. Candidates can rectify the errors in their application forms till 5 pm today after which the link will be disabled. This is a one-time option, therefore candidates need to be careful as edits after this will not be considered by the agency.

This is the second JEE main after the January exam and the best scores obtained in both will be considered for admission.

Admission criteria to Undergraduate Engineering courses at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions shall include the performance in the class 12/equivalent qualifying Examination and in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main).

