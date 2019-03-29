NTA Issues Advisory For JEE Main April 2019 Exam

JEE Main April 2019 exam will start from April 7

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important advisory for students who would be appearing in the JEE Main April 2019 examination. From this year onward, JEE Main exam is being conducted twice a year. The JEE Main exam for January 2019 has already been conducted and NTA has released the result for the same. The April 2019 JEE Main exam will be conducted from April 7 to April 12, 2019. The admit cards are available on the official JEE Main website for download.

JEE Main April 2019: NTA Advisory And Important Instructions

1. Download your Admit Card from the NTA's website www.jeemain.nic.in before your exam date and don't wait for the last moment.

2. Please check following as indicated on the Admit Card:

Reporting Time at Centre

Gate Closing time of Centre

Date of Examination

Shift and Timings of Test

Venue of Test

3. You should visit the Examination Centre, a day before the examination and familiarize yourself with the location and means of reaching at venue of the Test on time.

4. Please reach the venue of the Test before the Reporting Time mentioned in the Admit Card. If you report beyond the Gate Closing time of Centre, you will not be allowed to enter the Test venue. Instructions have been issued for strict compliance. Several pre-examination formalities need to be completed and therefore please reach on time.

5. You should carry with you only following items:

Admit Card downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear preferably colour printout on A4 size paper).

One Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre.

A valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E- Aadhaar/ etc.). Please note that ID Cards issued by Schools/ Colleges/ Universities/ Coaching Centres, AADHAR enrolment receipt without AADHAR NUMBER and PHOTOCOPIES OR Images Stored in mobile phones etc. will NOT be accepted(Note: No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without identity verification).

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category. Candidates with Physical Disability are requested to report early for facilitation during entry.

6. Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room There may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables at the Centre. However, for Paper-II, the Candidates will carry Geometry Box Set, Pencils, Erasers and Colour Pencils or Crayons. The Candidates are not allowed to use water colour on Drawing Sheets.

7. Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the Examination Hall/Room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwich etc.

8. Pen and blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and Roll Number at the top of the sheet, and must return the sheets and Admit Card to the Invigilator, before leaving the examination Hall/Room.

9. Candidate may also note that the Examination will be computer based and hence they should familiarize themselves in case they have not done so already, through the Mock Test available at www.nta.ac.in.

10. Candidate should also go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information Bulletin.

