JEE Main 2019 Result By April 30; JEE Advanced 2019 Registration To Begin On May 3

JEE Main 2019 April exam results by April 30; JEE Advanced registration from May 3

JEE Advanced 2019: IIT Roorkee, which is responsible for conducting JEE Advanced 2019 exam, has released the application dates and other important details for the exam. JEE Advanced exam is the entrance examination for admission to IITs. Only the top 2,24,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main exam are eligible to sit in the JEE Advanced exam. This year JEE Main exam is being conducted twice so students get two chances to become eligible for the JEE Advanced exam.

The admit cards for the second JEE Main 2019 exam have been released already and the exam will be conducted in April. After the exams are over, National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2 result by April 30, 2019.

Students who qualify for the JEE Advanced 2019 exam will have to register separately for the exam. The registration for JEE Advanced 2019 exam will begin on May 3, 2019 and conclude on May 9, 2019. Students will be allowed to pay application fee till May 10, 2019.

The admit cards for applicants will be released on May 20, 2019 and will be available for downloading till May 27, 2019.

The exam will be conducted on May 27, 2019. After the conclusion of exam, students will be sent their candidate responses from May 29 to June 1, 2019.

The provisional answer key for JEE Advanced exam will be released on June 4, 2019. Students will also be able to submit any objection on the answer key from June 4 to June 5, 2019. After resolving the objections submitted by students, the final result for JEE Advanced will be released on June 14, 2019.

