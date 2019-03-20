JEE Main April 2019 Exam Admit Card: How To Download

JEE Main 2019 admit card can be downloaded from the official website

JEE Main 2019 Admit Card: JEE Main April 2019 Admit Card can be downloaded from the official website. National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting JEE Main from April 7 to April 12, 2019. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode except for Drawing Test in Paper 2. The exam for Paper 2 will be conducted only on April 7. Paper 1 will be conducted from April 8 to April 12.

Candidates will be able to see their exact date and shift from their respective JEE Main 2019 admit cards.

JEE Main 2019 Admit Cards: How to download?

Step one: Go to official JEE Main 2019 website: www.jeemain.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link on the home page.

Step three: Login using credentials created at the time of registration.

Step four: Download your JEE Main 2019 Admit Card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must cross-check the details mentioned on the admit card.

Apart from their JEE Main 2019 admit card, students are not allowed to carry anything else to the exam centre on the allotted exam date. Students who have opted for Paper 2 can bring Geometry Box along with their admit cards on the day of the exam.

The JEE Main April 2019 result for paper 1 will be released by April 30, and the result for Paper 2 will be released by May 15, 2019.

