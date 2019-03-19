JEE (Advanced) Rescheduled; Check New Exam Date

JEE advanced 2019 exam date changed. The exam was supposed to be held on May 19.

JEE Advanced will now be held on May 27. "In view of the clash in the dates of JEE (Advanced) 2019 and the last phase of General Elections 2019, the examination date of JEE (Advanced) 2019 has been shifted to May 27, 2019 (Monday)," reads an official update. IIT Roorkee will conduct the exam this year in which JEE (main) qualifiers will participate. The exam is a second stage eligibility test for pursuing graduate level courses in the IITs; the first stage is JEE (main) which is conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The exam was initially scheduled to be held on May 19.

Meanwhile, the second edition of JEE (main) will be held on 8, 9, 10 and 12 April. The admit cards are expected tomorrow.

Starting this year, JEE (main) is being held twice and the best score will be considered for admission to technical courses and also for shortlisting to the JEE (advanced).

The cut off marks to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2019 exam will be announced after the result for second JEE Main 2019 is released.

While JEE (advanced) is the qualifying criteria for admission to the IITs, admission to Undergraduate Engineering courses at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions shall include the performance in the class 12/equivalent qualifying Examination and in the JEE (Main).

