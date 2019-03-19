JEE (Main) Admit Card Tomorrow

JEE Main Admit Card Expected Tomorrow: Know How To Download

JEE (main) admit cards are expected tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the second JEE (main) on its official portal. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the same online tomorrow as and when it is released. JEE (main) will be held on 8, 9, 10 and 12 April for paper 1 (B.Tech exam). The paper 2 (B.Arch exam) will be held on April 7. Candidates can refer to nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in for updates regarding the admit card.

Admit Card Link

This is the first JEE main was held in January and the best scores obtained in both will be considered for admission.

On the other hand, exam date of JEE (advanced) has been postponed. The exam, which will be taken by the JEE (main) qualifiers, will now be held on May 27 instead of May 19. The cut off marks for the eligibility of JEE (advanced) will be released after the results of second JEE (main).

While scores of JEE (advanced) will be considered for admission to undergraduate courses in IITs, the best scores of JEE (main) will be calculated for admission to the NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes.

For the JEE (main), NTA will announce the result of paper 1 on April 30. The results for the B.Arch. exam will be announced on May 15.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.