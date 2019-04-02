JEE Main 2019: NTA Releases Important Notification For Abroad Candidates

From this year onward, JEE Main exam is being conducted twice a year.

In an important notification regarding the timing of the JEE Main 2019 examination, National Testing Agency or NTA asked the candidates who are appearing from the centres outside the country to report at their examination centers well in advance as per Indian Standard Time (IST) as mentioned in Admit Card. NTA has made this clarification after some candidates who had reached the centres for the JEE Main held in January according to the local time of their respective countries.

"It has been observed during JEE (Main) January 2019 Examination that some Candidates abroad reported at their respective Examination Centres as per the Local time of Cities, While, they were supposed to report at the Examination Centre as per the Indian Standard Time (IST)," said the JEE Main notification from NTA.

"As a result", it added that, "such candidates could not appear in the JEE (Main) Examination".

"In order to avoid such a situation, the Candidates appearing in the JEE (Main) April 2019 in the Cities Abroad are hereby once again advised to report at their Examination Centers well in advance as per Indian Standard Time(IST) as mentioned in Admit Card," the notification said.

NTA has recently released another important advisory regarding the exam day rules for candidates who would be appearing in the JEE Main April 2019 examination.

From this year onward, JEE Main exam is being conducted twice a year.

The JEE Main exam for January 2019 has already been conducted and NTA has released the result for the same in record time.

The April 2019 JEE Main exam will be conducted from April 7 to April 12, 2019. The admit cards are available on the official JEE Main website for download.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.