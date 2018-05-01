Andhra Boy Suraj Krishna Scores 350 In JEE Main, Grabs AIR 1

Vijaywada's boy Suraj Krishna emerged as the All India Topper in JEE Main examination 2018.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 01, 2018 10:40 IST
New Delhi:  Vijaywada's boy Suraj Krishna emerged as the All India Topper in JEE Main examination 2018. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering colleges. In the exam conducted in 2018, over 2.3 lakh students qualified for JEE Advanced 2018 exam including 50,000 girls. Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh secured AIR 2 in JEE Main, while Rajasthan's Parth Laturia secured the third spot.

The first rank holder, Suraj Krishna told PTI over the phone, "I was confident of my performance when the answer keys were out, but had not expected to bag the top rank." Krishna wants to join IIT Bombay. 

Attributing his success to the support he received from his parents, Suraj Krishna told ANI, "My parents have supported me a lot. I am determined to continue with this even in JEE Advanced. I will be taking online tests daily for the practice."
 
AIR 2, Hemant Kumar Chodipilli told ANI that he is hoping to repeat his performance in the JEE Advanced exam as well. 
 
Close to 12 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, a total of 10.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the test, of which 2,31,024 qualified for JEE Advanced 2018 which will be conducted on May 20. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to IITs and ISM, Dhanbad. Among those who have cleared the exam, 1,80, 331 are boys and 50,693 girls. 

The top six rank holders have all secured 350 marks, the next three rank holders have scored 345 marks and the 10th Air holder has scored 341. In 2017, the AIR 1 Kalpit Veerwal had secured 360 out of 360 marks in the JEE Main exams. 

"The JEE question papers are prepared in original by over 100 item writers. These item writers are subject experts. They prepare over 1,500 items over a period of two months during the year of the exam. All these questions are prepared by the item writers in original and they are handwritten. After that, 90 questions are drawn randomly and 8-9 sets are created. Anyone set is randomly picked for use in JEE," a senior board official explained to PTI.

The exam was conducted at 1,621 centres (1,613 in India and 8 abroad) across 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad). This year the Board had decided not to give any weightage to class 12 board exam marks and students have been ranked on the basis of JEE Main score only. However, students would need to present class 12th (regular/improvement) marksheet with 75 per cent marks at the reporting centres at the time of counselling/admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

