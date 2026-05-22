JEE Admission 2026: Top 10 Architecture Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings

JEE Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has successfully conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 on May 17. With the result declaration set for June 1, students must start preparing for the admission process. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is expected to start the counselling process on June 2.

For students aiming for undergraduate architecture admission, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 will be held on June 4. Post the aptitude test, IIT Roorkee will release the AAT 2026 results on June 7, 2026. BTech and BArch candidates can choose their preferred colleges during the JoSAA counselling process through registration and choice filling stages.

Also check: JoSAA Counselling 2026 When? Check Last Year's Schedule

Top 10 Architecture Colleges

Check the top 10 colleges for Architecture and Planning based on the India Rankings 2025:

1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Rank: 1

Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Score: 83.95

2. National Institute of Technology Calicut

Rank: 2

Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Score: 77.89

3. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank: 3

Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Score: 77.38

4. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

Rank: 4

Location: Howrah, West Bengal

Score: 68.37

5. Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank: 5

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Score: 67.15

6. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University

Rank: 6

Location: Ahmedabad Gujarat

Score: 65.73

7. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Rank: 7

Location: Rourkela, Odisha

Score: 65.72

8. School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi

Rank: 8

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Score: 65.11

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank: 9

Location: Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Score: 64.30

10. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

Rank: 10

Location: Nagpur, Maharashtra

Score: 61.22

Read more: JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key When? Question Paper Out On Official Website

It is mandatory for all candidates to register through the official JoSAA portal to be eligible for seats to be allocated through JoSAA 2026 in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs.