Inter Supply Result 2019: Telangana BIE Publishes Inter Second Year Results

TS Inter Supply result 2019 released at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com

Inter Supply result 2019 TS: TS BIE or the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the Inter Supply result (Inter Supple results direct links here) for Class 12 or second year students of Board who appeared for the exams in June this year. According to reports, 60,000 students out of the total 1,60,487 who had appeared in the Telangana Intermediate second year Supplementary or Supply exams this year qualified for higher education. Earlier, when the first and second year TS Inter results were declared for the annual exams held in March, more than 3 lakh students were declared failed which led to protests across the state. Today (i.e. on July 14, 2019), the TS BIE Board has published the TS Inter Supply results on official websites affiliated with the Board, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter Supply results are also expected on private portal manabadi.com.

TS Inter Supply result 2019: How to check

TS Inter Supply result 2019: The TSBIE has released results at bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com

Follow the steps given here to check your Inter Supply results for second year examinations held in June this year:

Step One : Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step Two : Click on the TS Inter Supply result link.

Step Three : Enter the required details.

Step Four : Submit and view your result.

Though the Board has not confirmed a specific time to release the TS Inter results for first year supplementary exams held June, the results can be expected anytime soon.

