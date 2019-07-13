TS Inter Supply Result Date Not Fixed Yet: Board Official

TS Inter Supply result date has not been fixed yet

TS Inter Supply Result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is yet to decide the result date for Telangana Inter Supply result. The board had maintained that it would announce the result date after July 8 but no announcement has been made by the board yet. Students have been brought to their wits' end because of reports that surface every day about the supply results.

Upon contacting today, an official from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education said that the TS Inter Supply result date has not been decided yet.

Telangana Board has been in the midst of controversy this year after close to 3 lakh students failed in the Intermediate examination. The failed students included those who had scored good marks in the Intermediate first year examination. The board had cited technical glitches, while several claimed administrative failure. The Telangana High Court had also ordered the board to conduct reevaluation of all the failed students.

TS Inter result was announced on April 18 with only 65 per cent students passing in the board examination.

The TS Inter Supply result when released will be available on the following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the TS Inter Supply result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

