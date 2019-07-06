Telangana Inter Supply Result Soon; Where, How To Check

TS Inter Supply Result 2019 will be released after July 8

TS Inter Supply Result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE Telangana) is expected to release TS Inter Supply result after July 8, 2019. The supplementary exam for students who did not qualify in the board examinations conducted by TSBIE this year was held in June. The Supplementary results, as informed by a board official, will be released separately for Inter first year and Inter second year students. The evaluation process of the supplementary exam answer sheets is in process.

Telangana Inter results 2019 were announced on April 18. The board received severe criticism for the results this year after reports of students' suicide surfaced due to dismal scores in board exams as a result of administrative glitches.

This year, about 3 lakh students were declared fail in the TS Inter exam. After an outrage on the result declaration, the Telangana High Court had ordered the board to conduct re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the candidates who failed in the examination.

The Telangana state government had also ordered an inquiry into the alleged lapses in the system deployed by Globarena Technologies, whose services were hired by TSBIE to conduct the exams.

TS Inter Supply Result 2019: Where To Check?

TS Inter Supply result 2019 will be available on any of the following official websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

The result will also be available on some private result hosting websites like Manabadi.com.

TS Inter Supply Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the TS Inter Supply result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

