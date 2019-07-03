TS Inter Supply Result 2019 To Be Announced On This Day

TS Inter Supply results will be out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, and manabadi.com.

TS Inter Supply results 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE Telangana) will declare the TS Inter Supply results or Supplementary results for examinations held in June after July 8. According to an official, the evaluation process of both Intermediate first year and second year students is going on and the BIE Telangana will release the Inter Supply results for second year students after July 8. The official has also said the TS Inter results for first year students will be released 3-4 days after the second year results declaration. TS Inter results are expected to be released on websites affiliated with Board including tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The results will also be released on private education portal manabadi.com.

TS Inter results 2019 were released in April that invited severe criticism and protests from various stake holders across the state after more than 3 lakh students were failed due to administrative glitches.

The TS Inter results after the revaluation process were released on May 27.

After the annual exam TS results fiasco in April, the Board has made significant arrangements for revaluation of the answer sheets.

Around 19 students committed suicide over the past two months after over three lakh students failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the board.

According to an official from the Telangana BIE, two agencies are involved in the results preparation process under the supervision of JNTU.

"We are making all out efforts to release the TS Inter results for second year supplementary exam after July 8. The first year results will be released 3-4 days after that. The board is planning to complete whole results declaration process in coming 10 days," an official source told NDTV.

Asian News International news agency had reported two days before the supplementary exams in June first week that several boxes of question papers were reported missing from a police station in Telangana's Warangal, leading to an embarrassing situation for Telangana TBIE.

When Telangana Board Officials went to the police station to deposit the extra boxes of question papers, they found that two of the 13 boxes of question papers for the advanced examination were missing from the Mills Colony police station.

The supplementary exams began on June 7.

