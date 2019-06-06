2 Days Before Supplementary Exam, Question Papers Go Missing In Telangana

Telangana's advance supplementary exams are scheduled to begin on Friday.

Just two days before the advance supplementary exams, several boxes of question papers were reported missing from a police station in Telangana's Warangal, leading to an embarrassing situation for Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE).

When Telangana Board Officials went to the police station to deposit the extra boxes of question papers, they found that two of the 13 boxes of question papers for the advanced examination were missing from the Mills Colony police station.

The advance supplementary exams are scheduled to begin on Friday. The officials said that despite the miss, the exams will take place per the schedule but a new set of question papers will be used.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that both intermediate and secondary school certificates (SSC) question papers were kept in two different trunks since March.

Police suspect that school education department officials took away the boxes containing intermediate question papers by mistake and are not coming forward fearing punishment.

The missing boxes contained question papers of Physics, Economics, Zoology, History and Mathematics.

"Based on initial reports, question papers were kept in two different trunks, which were secured in the police station in Warangal went missing. As a replacement to these missing question papers, new sets are going to be used across the state," said Board's Secretary A Ashok.

The police are examining the CCTV footage to find information of the accused.

"Generally an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable is assigned for the security of the question papers after they sealed by the respective head representatives. Post the sealing of the boxes of the question papers, they have no access to the question papers and boxes," said police officer Narasaiah.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons by the Mills Colony police.

Around 19 students committed suicide over the past two months after over three lakh students failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the board.