Stripped, Beaten, Head Shaved: Telangana Woman Missing After Torture Over Adultery

A woman in Telangana's Warangal district was tied to a cot, stripped, beaten, her head was shaved and her private parts were left bleeding. The torture continued even as the woman, accused of adultery, begged for mercy.

Videos of the incident from a village in Warangal district from five days ago showed the torture that followed after the woman and her lover were caught after going missing.

Ravi, who got married 10 years ago and has three children, developed extra-marital relations with a married relative woman of his. They went missing 10 days before the incident.

When Ravi's wife raised her husband and the woman's absence, her parents launched a search for them. When the couple was brought back to the village, they were subjected to torture.

Subsequently, the man and the woman were tied up and taken away, according to sources. They are both missing and search is on to locate them. At least 14 people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, the Warangal police commissioner told NDTV.