TS Inter Supply Result 2019 For Second Year Students Today

TS Inter Supply result for second year students will be released today. An official from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TS BIE informed NDTV that the TS Inter results for the Class 12 or second year students will be declared on July 14. However, there were no confirmations regarding the Inter Supply results for first year students. The TS BIE is expected to release TS Inter results on websites including tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter Supply results or Supplementary exam results will also be released on private portal manabadi.com also.

The Board fixed the TS Inter results' date for second year students yesterday late evening.

TS Inter Supply result 2019: List of websites

The TS Inter results are expected to be released on following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

Apart from these government portals, the results are also expected to be released on private portal manabadi.com.

TS Inter Supply result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Inter Supply results for second year examinations held in June:

Step 1 : Visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2 : Click on the TS Inter Supply result link.

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Submit and view your result.

Though the Board has not confirmed a specific time to release the results, the TS Inter Supply results can be expected anytime today.

