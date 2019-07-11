Telangana Inter Supply Result 2019 Expected Soon

TS Inter Supply result 2019 will be released on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Result 2019: TS Inter Supply result 2019 will be released today, reports suggest. Students who appeared for the Telangana State Inter Supplementary exam had been waiting for the Supply results. Earlier there were reports of TS Inter Supply result being released but a board official confirmed that the TS Inter Supply result will be released only after July 8.

Telangana Board had released the result for Inter Second year students on April 18. In the board exam 65 per cent students passed.

This year, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) landed itself in hot waters when close to 3 lakh students failed in the TS Inter exam. Several students who had scored good marks in TS Inter first year were surprised to see dismal marks in their TS Inter Second year result.

The board was accused of administrative and technical glitches. Student suicide also provoked severe criticism.

The Telangana High Court had ordered the state board to conduct re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the candidates who failed in the examination.

After the TS Inter Supply results are released today, students who appeared for the supplementary exam will be able to check their result from any of the following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

The TS Inter Supply result will also be available on some private result hosting websites like Manabadi.com.

