TS Inter Supply Result Date To Be Announced Tomorrow

TS Inter Supply results 2019: BIE Telangana or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the TS Inter Supply results' date on July 11. According to an official from the Board, the date for TS Inter results has not been fixed yet, but, a decision in this regard will be made on Thursday. An official from the Board had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the TS Inter Supply results or Supplementary results for examinations held in June will be declared after July 8. TS Inter results are expected to be published on portals affiliated with the Telangana BIE including tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The results will also be released on manabadi.com, a private portal which hosts education news and results from Andhra Pradesh Telangana states.

"A decision regarding the Supplementary results announcement date will be made on July 11. The time and date for the Inter Supply results will be announced after that," the official told NDTV today.

TS Inter results 2019 were released in April that invited severe criticism and protests from various stake holders across the state after more than 3 lakh students were failed due to administrative glitches. Following an order from the Telangana High court, students were given change for free revaluation and the TS Inter results after the revaluation process were released on May 27.

According to an official from the Telangana BIE, two agencies are involved in the results preparation process under the supervision of JNTU.

"We are making all out efforts to release the TS Inter results for second year supplementary exam after July 8. The first year results will be released 3-4 days after that. The board is planning to complete whole results declaration process in coming 10 days," an official source told NDTV last week.

TS Inter Supply result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps provided here to download your TS Inter Supply results 2019:

Step one: Go to any of the following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

bie.tg.nic.in

Step two: Click on the TS Inter Supply result link

Step three: Select your course, i.e. 1st/2nd year General/Vocational course

Step four: Enter your hall ticket number

Step five: Submit and view your result

Asian News International news agency had reported two days before the supplementary exams in June first week that several boxes of question papers were reported missing from a police station in Telangana's Warangal, leading to an embarrassing situation for Telangana TBIE.

When Telangana Board Officials went to the police station to deposit the extra boxes of question papers, they found that two of the 13 boxes of question papers for the advanced examination were missing from the Mills Colony police station.

The supplementary exams began on June 7.

