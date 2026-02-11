Cost Accountancy December 2025 Exam Result Out; Check Here, Meet Toppers

ICMAI CMA Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA December 2025 results for Intermediate and Final levels. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, icmai.in. The exams were conducted from December 10 to 17, 2025, while the Foundation result was announced earlier on January 8.

Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate and Final examinations can download their individual scorecards from the official website. The CMA programme examinations, conducted by ICMAI, are held twice a year, in June and December.

Meet The Toppers

The top three candidates are from Jaipur:

Pari Agarwal

Bhavya Sharma

Jayash Wadhwani

MD Faizan (Kolkata)

Mohit Sukhani (Jaipur)

Kanika Dangayech (Jaipur)

ICMAI CMA 2025: Steps To Check Result

Step 1: Visit the official website, icmai.in

Step 2: Click on the "CMA Result December 2025" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the qualifying status and download the scorecard for future reference

Candidates who secure the minimum prescribed marks will be declared qualified.

ICMAI CMA 2025: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The CMA December 2025 scorecard comprises key details such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, subjects appeared for, marks obtained in each paper, and overall result status. The result carries lifetime validity.

ICMAI CMA 2025: Passing Criteria

To qualify, candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in the respective group.



Candidates may apply for verification of marks within 30 days of the result declaration by paying the prescribed fee. If there is an increase in marks after verification, the fee will be refunded.