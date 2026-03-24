IIT Jammu Launches RISE-UP 2026 Research Internship For Undergraduate Students

The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu has officially invited applications for its RISE-UP 2026 Research Internship in Sciences and Engineering-An Undergraduate Program. The initiative aims to build a strong research environment by allowing students from across the country to work closely with IIT faculty on real-world technical problems.

The application submission process will begin on March 26, 2026, and will close on April 10, 2026.

The programme is different from regular classroom learning as RISE-UP 2026 is a fully offline, project-based internship opportunity. It is mainly intended for pre-final year undergraduate students and postgraduate students from institutions other than IIT Jammu.

The internship will run for a duration of 4 to 8 weeks starting from May 2026. Candidates who complete the full eight-week programme will be eligible for a stipend, which provides both financial support and academic experience. Interns will also have access to advanced laboratories and modern research facilities at the institute.

As part of the application process, the portal will open on March 26, 2026, and the last date for submission is April 10, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to prepare their academic records, documents showing technical skills, and a clear statement of research interest. Applications can be submitted through the official IIT Jammu portal via the link shared on their social media handles.