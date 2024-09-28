Advertisement

Explore Scholarships Offered By IIT Jammu For BTech Students

IIT Jammu Scholarships: Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarships are limited to a maximum of 25% of the student strength in each branch for that year.

IIT Jammu: To qualify for MCM scholarships, the family's annual income must not exceed Rs 4.50 lakh.

IIT Jammu offers a range of scholarships designed to assist deserving students through fee waivers, direct financial transfers, and additional support. These scholarships, such as Merit-cum-Means (MCM), Free Messing, and Freeship (Fee Remission), are aimed at various student groups, taking into account their academic merit and financial circumstances.

List Of Scholarships And Eligibility

Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship:

Availability: Up to 25% of students in each branch, from General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories, are eligible for the MCM scholarship.

Benefits: Full tuition fee waiver and a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 during active academic months, disbursed at the beginning of each semester.

Eligibility:
  • New admissions (Autumn semester) are evaluated based on their JEE Advanced rank.
  • Existing students must maintain a CPI of at least 6.0 with a maximum of two backlogs.
  • The gross family income should not exceed Rs 4,50,000 per year.
  • Students receiving this scholarship cannot apply for any other scholarships unless approved under exceptional circumstances.
Free Messing:

Availability: Exclusively for SC and ST students.
Benefits: Waiver of tuition fees, free basic meal services, and a monthly pocket allowance of ₹250 during academic months.

Eligibility:
  • Gross family income should be under Rs 4.5 lakh annually.
  • Students must maintain a minimum CPI of 6.0 and have no more than two backlogs.
  • There is no cap on the number of students eligible for this benefit.
Free ship (Fee Remission):

Availability: Open to economically weaker General, OBC-NCL, and EWS students who do not qualify for other scholarships. This benefit is available to 10% of eligible students in each branch.

Benefits: Partial to full tuition fee remission based on income.

Eligibility:
  • Family income must fall between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh per year.
  • New students are evaluated by JEE Advanced rank while existing students must have a CPI of at least 6.0 with no more than two backlogs.

Students benefiting from this scholarship are barred from applying for other scholarships unless granted special permission.

These scholarships aim to provide financial relief to students from underprivileged backgrounds while ensuring academic merit is sustained.

IIT Jammu Scholarships, IIT Jammu Scholarships News, IIT Jammu Scholarships Update
